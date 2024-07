RIGA: The first tickets for this year’s Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 17–27 October) are now on sale, granting access to the retrospective of Czech animation director and artist Jan Švankmajer, in the festival section IN KINO VERITAS .

The festival will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the author along with the centenary of the Surrealist movement, and will examine its role during the Cold War.

Švankmajer retrospective screenings will take place over two weekends, 19 – 20 and 26 – 27 October 2024, at the festival’s main venue, cinema Splendid Palace. A documentary film on the director’s life and work will be screened online throughout Latvia.

