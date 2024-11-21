PRODUCTION: Krista Burāne in Postproduction with Latvian Musical Doc All the Birds Sing

RIGA: Latvian director Krista Burāne is currently in postproduction with All the Birds Sing / Visi putni skaisti dzied, a musical documentary with animated elements. It aims to answer the question of what can be done to restore and balance in a world in which the relationship between nature and man has been disrupted.

Young actors Eliza Dombrovska, Anna Klisane, Armands Silins-Bergmanis and Ruta Holandere are traveling through Latvia's disappearing natural landscape to perform an outdoor musical play All the Birds Sing Beautifully, aiming at drawing attention to the fact that soon we will no longer hear the voices of many birds. Along the way, they visit their families' properties and try to resolve their own internal conflicts related to the destruction of nature's values due to economic choices. In the play, they play endangered birds that are important in Latvian mythology.

"Director Krista Burāne chose the four actors on the basis of their musicality and personalities, as she was looking for young people in whom she saw bird-like nuances. As we began to work with Anna, Elīza, Armands and Rūta, it became clear that all four had significant personal experiences related to their own forests. Deforestation, the sale of forest land, the disappearance of fields, an inheritance with which young people have no connection, these stories are the essence of the film. The film explores the choices and changes faced by these people, their land and the wildlife that lives there", producer Ilze Celmiņa told FNE.

Ilze Celmiņa and Uldis Cekulis are producing through Latvian VFS Films, with a total budget of 202,664 EUR.

The project was co-financed by the National Film Centre of Latvia (with 99,310 EUR) and the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV (pre-sale negotiations). The producers are looking for a coproducer, broadcasters, financiers and sales agent.

The film was shot in Latvia in 2023-2024, and it is scheduled to premiere in the autumn of 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

VFS Films (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Krista Burāne

Screenwriter: Krista Burāne

DoP: Mārtiņš Jansons

Composer: Jēkabs Nīmanis

Animation: Diāna Mikanova

Cast: Eliza Dombrovska, Anna Klisane, Armands Silins-Bergmanis, Ruta Holandere