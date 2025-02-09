Maria's Silence and Flow Win at Latvian Lielais Kristaps Awards

Maria’s Silence received the award for Best Feature Film and Best Director, among others, while the Oscar-nominated Flow was awarded Best Animated Film and Best Director of an Animated Film.
Mutiny / Dumpi directed by Andrejs Ēķis won Best TV Series, while Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja won Best Long Documentary.
Director, screenwriter, producer and teacher Pēteris Krilovs was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The ceremony of the National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps was held on 4 February 2025.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Broom Films
Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe Development fund
Best TV Series:
Mutiny / Dumpi (Latvia)
Directed by Andrejs Ēķis
Produced by Cinevilla Films
Coproduced by TET
Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the REACT-EU Programme of the European Commission
Best Director:
Dāvis Sīmanis for Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Best Scriptwriter:
Matīss Kaža for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Best Leading Actress:
Olga Šepicka-Slapjuma in Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Best Leading Actor:
Andris Keišs in Touched by Eternity / Mūžības skartie (Latvia)
Directed by Marcis Lacis
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Supported by the State Culture Capital Fund of Latvia
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Ilze Ķuzule-Skrastiņa in Asistente (Latvia), TV miniseries
Directed by Alise Zariņa and Liene Linde
Produced by Ego Media
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Ģirts Ķesteris in Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Best Debut Film:
My 80th Spring / Mani 80 pavasari (Latvia) Documentary
Directed by Agnese Laizāne
Produced by K Films
Best Animated Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Best Long Documentary:
Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History (Latvia)
Directed by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja
Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio
Best Short Fiction Film:
Tukšuma aicinājums (Latvia)
Directed by Jānis Ābele
Best Documentary Short Film:
Latvijas kods. Caur bērna acīm (Latvia)
Directed by Gerda Jirgena
Best Documentary Director:
Ivars Zviedris for Faithful unto Death / Esi uzticīgs līdz nāvei (Latvia)
Produced by BIEDRĪBA "DOKUMENTĀLISTS"
Best Cinematography:
Jurģis Kmins for Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania / 5 ½ meilės istorijos viename Vilniaus bute (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia)
Directed by Tomas Vengris
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Coproduced by Tiger Darling Productions, Studio Locomotive
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film:
Valdis Celmiņš and Mārcis Slavinskis for To Be Continued. Teenhood. / Turpinājums. Pieaugšana (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Seleckis and Armands Začs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Director of an Animated Film:
Gints Zilbalodis for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Best Editing:
Sandra Alksne for Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History (Latvia)
Directed by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja
Best Original Music:
Rihards Zaļups for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Best Sound:
Gurval Koik-Gallas for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Best Costumes:
Kristīne Jurjāne, Rūta Kuplā and Aija Strazdiņa for Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Best Make-up Artist:
Santa Sandule for Touched by Eternity / Mūžības skartie (Latvia)
Directed by Marcis Lacis
Best Production Design:
Laura Dišlere for The Exalted / Cildenie (Latvia, Estonia, Greece)
Directed by Juris Kursietis
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by Stellar Film, Asterisk*
Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Fund of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Greek Film Centre
Best Animation Artist:
Zane Oborenko for Kafka. In Love / Kafka. Iemīlējies (Latvia), Short film
Directed by Zane Oborenko
Best Student Film:
Luna (Latvia)
Directed by Amanda Grīnberga
Produced by LKA Nacionālā Filmu skola
LSM.lv Audience Award:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Pēteris Krilovs