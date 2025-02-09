Maria's Silence and Flow Win at Latvian Lielais Kristaps Awards

RIGA: The historical drama Maria’s Silence by Dāvis Sīmanis and animated film Flow by Gints Zilbalodis won five awards each at the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps, celebrating the best films of 2024.

Maria’s Silence received the award for Best Feature Film and Best Director, among others, while the Oscar-nominated Flow was awarded Best Animated Film and Best Director of an Animated Film.

Mutiny / Dumpi directed by Andrejs Ēķis won Best TV Series, while Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja won Best Long Documentary.

Director, screenwriter, producer and teacher Pēteris Krilovs was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony of the National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps was held on 4 February 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Broom Films

Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe Development fund

Best TV Series:

Mutiny / Dumpi (Latvia)

Directed by Andrejs Ēķis

Produced by Cinevilla Films

Coproduced by TET

Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the REACT-EU Programme of the European Commission

Best Director:

Dāvis Sīmanis for Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Best Scriptwriter:

Matīss Kaža for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Best Leading Actress:

Olga Šepicka-Slapjuma in Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Best Leading Actor:

Andris Keišs in Touched by Eternity / Mūžības skartie (Latvia)

Directed by Marcis Lacis

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Supported by the State Culture Capital Fund of Latvia

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Ilze Ķuzule-Skrastiņa in Asistente (Latvia), TV miniseries

Directed by Alise Zariņa and Liene Linde

Produced by Ego Media

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ģirts Ķesteris in Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Best Debut Film:

My 80th Spring / Mani 80 pavasari (Latvia) Documentary

Directed by Agnese Laizāne

Produced by K Films

Best Animated Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Best Long Documentary:

Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History (Latvia)

Directed by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja

Produced by Juris Podnieks Studio

Best Short Fiction Film:

Tukšuma aicinājums (Latvia)

Directed by Jānis Ābele

Best Documentary Short Film:

Latvijas kods. Caur bērna acīm (Latvia)

Directed by Gerda Jirgena

Best Documentary Director:

Ivars Zviedris for Faithful unto Death / Esi uzticīgs līdz nāvei (Latvia)

Produced by BIEDRĪBA "DOKUMENTĀLISTS"

Best Cinematography:

Jurģis Kmins for Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania / 5 ½ meilės istorijos viename Vilniaus bute (Lithuania, Ireland, Latvia)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Coproduced by Tiger Darling Productions, Studio Locomotive

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Cinematography in a Documentary Film:

Valdis Celmiņš and Mārcis Slavinskis for To Be Continued. Teenhood. / Turpinājums. Pieaugšana (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Seleckis and Armands Začs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Director of an Animated Film:

Gints Zilbalodis for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Best Editing:

Sandra Alksne for Podnieks par Podnieku. A Witness to History (Latvia)

Directed by Antra Cilinska and Anna Viduleja

Best Original Music:

Rihards Zaļups for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Best Sound:

Gurval Koik-Gallas for Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Best Costumes:

Kristīne Jurjāne, Rūta Kuplā and Aija Strazdiņa for Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Best Make-up Artist:

Santa Sandule for Touched by Eternity / Mūžības skartie (Latvia)

Directed by Marcis Lacis

Best Production Design:

Laura Dišlere for The Exalted / Cildenie (Latvia, Estonia, Greece)

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by Stellar Film, Asterisk*

Supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Fund of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Greek Film Centre

Best Animation Artist:

Zane Oborenko for Kafka. In Love / Kafka. Iemīlējies (Latvia), Short film

Directed by Zane Oborenko

Best Student Film:

Luna (Latvia)

Directed by Amanda Grīnberga

Produced by LKA Nacionālā Filmu skola

LSM.lv Audience Award:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Pēteris Krilovs