Flow, a Latvian Success Story That Wins Hearts and Prizes Altogether

RIGA: Gints Zilbalodis’s long animated film Flow, made as a coproduction between Latvia, Belgium and France, has had over 2 m admissions outside Latvia, according to the film's producer Matiss Kaza. It is also the first Latvian film to be nominated at the Oscars and to win a Golden Globe. The Golden Globe trophy is currently on display from 21 to 28 January 2025 at the Latvian National Museum of Art.

"We know the approximate number of spectators, but the figures change every day, as the film has only seen a third of its screen life circle. We still have Asia, large territories in Europe, and Latin America ahead of us," Kaza told LETA, quoted by Baltic Times. World sales rights for the film were acquired by Paris-based company Charades in 2023.

The most important accolades received by the film so far include two nominations for the Academy Awards 2025 in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature Film, the Golden Globe Award in the category Best Picture – Animated, two nominations at the BAFTA (British Film Academy Awards) in the Animated Film category as well as in the new Children’s and Family Film, Best Animation award at the 30th Lumière Awards, the European Animated Feature Film award at the 37th European Film Awards, a nomination for the 40th Independent Spirit Awards in the Best International Film category, a nomination for the LUX – The European Audience Film Award 2025, four awards including the Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and the New York Film Critics Circle award as the best animated film of 2024.

Flow tells the story of an independent cat, which has to look for shelter after his home has been destroyed by a devastating flood. Similarly to the director's previous work Away / Projām (a hypnotic survival odyssey of a lone protagonist, produced by Gints Zilbalodis himself), Flow also features Zilbalodis in different creative roles: director, composer, production designer, as well as co-scriptwriter and coproducer.

Flow was produced by Matīss Kaža through Latvia’s Dream Well Studio in coproduction with Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and it was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and French regional funds.