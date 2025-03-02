Latvia to Give 1 m EUR Boost to Animation Sector

RIGA: A few days before the 97th Academy Awards, where Flow by Gints Zilbalodis is nominated in two categories, the Latvian government announced an allocation of 1 m EUR for animated film projects contests.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to support the initiative promoted by the Ministry of Finance to reallocate appropriations in the amount of 1 m EUR to the budget sub-programme Film Industry of the Ministry of Culture in order to ensure additional funding for Latvian animation film project competitions in 2025, according to a press release.

The 1 m EUR was redirected from the Ministry of Climate and Energy, and the Radio and Television Regulator department.

Earlier in January 2025, the Cabinet decided to award Flow a cash prize of 300,000 EUR for being the first Latvian film to receive the Golden Globe. Additionally, the National Film Centre of Latvia gave 150,000 EUR for the international marketing of the Latvian animation.

From 4 to 6 March 2025, the Latvian animation industry will be the guest of the pitching Spotlight on Latvia at Cartoon Movie, the pitching and coproduction held in Bordeaux, France. The pitching is organised by the Latvian Animation Association, with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA).

Flow / Straume was produced by Dream Well Studio (Latvia), coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions (France) and Take Five (Belgium), and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and the French regional funds.