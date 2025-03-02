PRODUCTION: Laila Pakalniņa in Postproduction with Latvian/Lithuanian Doc Scarecrows

RIGA: The acclaimed Latvian film director and screenwriter Laila Pakalniņa is in late postproduction with her Latvian/Lithuanian documentary Scarecrows / Putnubiedekli, which should be finished in June 2025.

We don't want to scare people. But rather to show the scaring of birds that happens so that we don't have to be scared. Our film's protagonists have the job of understanding the birds and animals that might be approaching, are approaching or are already in the airport area, and doing their best to keep them and the planes from crossing paths. A daily job, because planes fly every day, reads the synopsis of the film.

"Normally my films are slow. And I really enjoy making slow films. But with Scarecrows there is going to be a slight difference: this one is going to be poetry based action film compared to my other films,” Laila Pakalniņa told FNE.

Uldis Cekulis is producing through Latvian VFS Films in coproduction with Giedrė Žickytė through Lithuanian Moonmakers with a total budget of 162,151 EUR.

“It is a great pleasure and honour for me after almost 10 years to resume cooperation with director Laila Pakalniņa and cameraman Māris Maskalāns on a new, challenging and creative project. Fifteen years ago I produced with the same team the documentary Dreamland, which traveled all over the world and got a European Film Award nomination. Laila’s new story is universal and topical. It’s about the ability to engage in dialogue between nature (let's call it that) and human (or consumer) needs”, producer Uldis Cekulis told FNE.

The project was co-financed by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and Latga, in partnership with the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television.

The film was shot from March 2021 to July 2023.

The most challenging part in the project was gaining the trust of Riga Airport to secure access to the filming locations.

Production Information:

Producer:

VFS Films (Latvia)

Coproducer:

Moonmakers (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Laila Pakalniņa

Screenwriter: Laila Pakalniņa

DoP: Māris Maskalāns

Editor: Ieva Veiverytė

Composers: Paulius Kilbauskas, Vygintas Kisecičius

Main cast: Mareks Arbidāns and other Airport Bird and Wildlife Control team members