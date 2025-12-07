Poland Is Leading Country Regarding New Releases of French Productions on SVOD Platforms in 2024

PARIS: Poland was the leading country in terms of new releases of French productions on SVOD platforms in 2024, according to the Unifrance Report on French Television Programmes and Films on International TV Channels and SVOD Platforms in 2024 . Czech Television was the foreign public broadcaster presenting the most French works.

France ranked third and fifth, respectively among the most represented foreign nationalities on foreign television channels and SVOD platforms in 2024.

A total of 4,692 distinct French productions were broadcast on foreign television channels in 2024. French TV programmes and films were the most numerous and most widely available on the most distinct channels in Spain, ahead of Poland and Canada.

Europe was the leading region for the international release of French productions in 2024, and the country rankings (in terms of number and share) put Poland in the lead, followed by Germany.

The Unifrance report enhances the traditional 10 country profiles on linear television channels with a comprehensive analysis covering all 14 foreign countries studied. The report is supplemented with a second part devoted entirely to SVOD platforms.

Click HERE to see the report.