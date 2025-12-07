Winners of Animateka Festival 2025

Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan

LJUBLJANA: Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium) by Natalia Mirzoyan scooped the Jury Grand Prix in the Main Competition of the 22nd Animateka Festival . The festival was held in Ljubljana 1 - 7 December 2025.

The best new short animated films from Central and Eastern Europe ran in the Main Competition. Other competitions included the European Young Talents Competition, VR@Animateka, and the Elephant Competition.

The Animateka festival is an active member of the Animation Festival Network (AFN), a union coordinated by Animafest Zagreb, which also comprises Anim’est (Romania), Fest Anča (Slovakia), and Anifilm (Czech Republic).

Main Competition:

Jury Grand Prix:

Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

VR@Animateka Programme

VR@Animateka Award:

Lichtung (Germany)

Directed by Aria Wolf

European Young Talents Competition Programme:

Young Talent Student Jury Award:

Hunting (Switzerland)

Directed by Lea Favre

Special Mention:

Cottage Cheese (Switzerland)

Directed by Janina Müller, Liina Luomajoki, Lena Metzger, Alice Kunz

Elephant in Competition Programme:

The Elephant Children Jury Award:

Eureka! (Belgium)

Directed by Kris Borghs

Special Mention:

The Legend of the Hummingbird (France)

Directed by Morgan Devos

Audience Awards:

The Elephant Audience Award:

The Girl Who Wasn’t Afraid of Bears (Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary)

Directed by Lea Vučko

DSAF Audience Award (for films in the Main Competition):

Dog Ear (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Vácz

Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

Special Mention Pierre-Luc Granjon:

Dog Ear (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Vácz

Special Mention Elizabeth Hobbs:

Caries (Switzerland)

Directed by Aline Höchli

Special Mention Michèle Lemieux:

Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)

Directed by Priit Pärn, Olga Pärn

Special Mention Juan Pablo Zaramella:

Tears (Germany, Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

Special Mention Yantong Zhu:

You Are My Light (Czech Republic)

Directed by Hana Stehlíková

Click HERE for a press release.