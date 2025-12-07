07-12-2025

Winners of Animateka Festival 2025

    Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan credit: Rebel Frame

    LJUBLJANA: Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium) by Natalia Mirzoyan scooped the Jury Grand Prix in the Main Competition of the 22nd Animateka Festival. The festival was held in Ljubljana 1 - 7 December 2025. 

    The best new short animated films from Central and Eastern Europe ran in the Main Competition. Other competitions included the European Young Talents Competition, VR@Animateka, and the Elephant Competition.

    The Animateka festival is an active member of the Animation Festival Network (AFN), a union coordinated by Animafest Zagreb, which also comprises Anim’est (Romania), Fest Anča (Slovakia), and Anifilm (Czech Republic).

    Main Competition:

    Jury Grand Prix:
    Winter in March (Estonia, Armenia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

    VR@Animateka Programme

    VR@Animateka Award:
    Lichtung (Germany)
    Directed by Aria Wolf

    European Young Talents Competition Programme:

    Young Talent Student Jury Award:
    Hunting (Switzerland)
    Directed by Lea Favre

    Special Mention:
    Cottage Cheese (Switzerland)
    Directed by Janina Müller, Liina Luomajoki, Lena Metzger, Alice Kunz

    Elephant in Competition Programme:

    The Elephant Children Jury Award:
    Eureka! (Belgium)
    Directed by Kris Borghs

    Special Mention:
    The Legend of the Hummingbird (France)
    Directed by Morgan Devos

    Audience Awards:

    The Elephant Audience Award:
    The Girl Who Wasn’t Afraid of Bears (Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary)
    Directed by Lea Vučko

    DSAF Audience Award (for films in the Main Competition):
    Dog Ear (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Vácz

    Special Mentions of the Members of the Grand Jury:

    Special Mention Pierre-Luc Granjon:
    Dog Ear (Hungary)
    Directed by Péter Vácz

    Special Mention Elizabeth Hobbs:
    Caries (Switzerland)
    Directed by Aline Höchli

    Special Mention Michèle Lemieux:
    Luna Rossa (Estonia, France)
    Directed by Priit Pärn, Olga Pärn

    Special Mention Juan Pablo Zaramella:
    Tears (Germany, Poland)
    Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

    Special Mention Yantong Zhu:
    You Are My Light (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Hana Stehlíková

