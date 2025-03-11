Winners of International Documentary Film Festival ArtDocFest/Riga 2025

RIGA: The Grand Prix of the 5th International Documentary Film Festival ArtDocFest/Riga went to the Ukrainian film Mission 200 directed by Volodymyr Sydko. The festival was held in Riga 1 – 8 March 2025.

The Grand Prix in the Baltic Focus competition was presented to the Polish/Lithuanian coproduction Trains directed by Maciej Drygas.

Founded by Vitaly Mansky, the International Documentary Film Festival ArtDocFest originated in Russia, where it was held from 2007 to 2019. In 2018, the entire festival competition and jury activities were relocated to Riga, where in 2020 ArtDocFest/Riga separated from Riga IFF to become the independent IDFF ArtDocFest/Riga.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Artdocfest Open Competition:

Grand Prix:

Mission 200 (Ukraine)

Directed by Volodymyr Sydko

Best Director:

Tetiana Dorodnitsyna, Andrii Lytvynenko for Everything Needs to Live (Poland, Ukraine)

Special Award:

Connected (UK)

Directed by Vera Krichevskaya

Special Mention:

Return of the Projectionist (Azerbaijan, France, Germany)

Directed by Orkhan Aghazadeh

Baltic Focus:

Grand Prix:

Trains (Poland, Lithuania)

Directed by Maciej Drygas

Best Director:

Birgitte Stærmose for Afterwar (Denmark, Kosovo, Sweden, Finland)

Special Award:

The Moment Before (Latvia)

Directed by Aleksandrs Grebņevs