GRANTS: National Film Centre of Latvia Announces Grants

RIGA: The National Film Centre of Latvia has announced the results of its annual production grant competition on 25 April 2025. A total of 2,444,061 EUR was distributed to 14 projects including four feature films, six documentaries and four animated films (one long film, two short films and one multi-series).

Aiming at boosting Latvia’s animation sector, an additional 1 m EUR was allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers to the animation competition, so the total budget to distribute was 1.4 m EUR. Most of the funding (1,042,004 EUR) was given to Flow’s helmer Gints Zilbalodis for his next long animated project Limbo.

All feature films are planned as international coproductions, and some of them will start filming after co-financing is confirmed by partner countries.

The yearly minority coproduction competition closed on 24 April. A project development competition will be announced at the end of August 2025, with submissions open until 25 September.

