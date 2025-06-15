PRODUCTION: Final Stage for Long Animated Film Born in the Jungle

RIGA: The Latvian/Polish/Czech long animated film Born in the Jungle / Laimīgie by Edmunds Jansons is currently in late production. Pre-sales for France, Germany, Spain and Sweden were secured by French sales agent Dandelooo Cinema ahead of the film’s trailer premiere at Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025.

With the story set in Venezuela, a key priority now is reaching the Latin American market, and a targeted strategy is in development, producer Sabīne Andersone told FNE.

The 70-minute film is inspired by Luīze Pastore’s book and the life of Latvian-born adventurer Aleksandrs Laime (1911–1994) and his family. Set in 1950s Venezuela, the story follows nine-year-old Elisabeth and her little brother Leo, who one day vanishes into the rainforest. Elisabeth must swap her books for bravery not only to find her brother but also to rescue a mystical furry animal from captivity and bring him back up to the legendary Tepui Mountain.

The film combines cut-out and 2D computer animation. With the last round of animation nearing completion, additional work on backgrounds, compositing, and sound is underway.

Born in the Jungle is produced by Latvian animation studio Atom Art (producer Sabīne Andersone) in coproduction with Letko (producer Piotr Szczepanowicz, Poland) and Hausboot (producer Vladimír Lhoták, Czech Republic), and with the participation of animators from France, Portugal, and Chile.

Animation and creative direction are based in Latvia, while the Polish team is handling compositing, animation, and music composition. Animation, music recording, and sound postproduction are being carried out in the Czech Republic.

Original music is being composed by Krzysztof A. Janczak, who previously collaborated with the team on Jansons’s Latvian/Polish Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs / Jēkabs, Mimmi un runājošie suņi (Atom Art, Letko). Orchestral recording is planned in Prague.

Producer Sabīne Andersone counts the film’s visual artistry as one of its key strengths: “We especially want to highlight the film’s artist, Elīna Brasliņa; she is one of the most talented illustrators in Latvia, and her contribution to the film’s visual world is truly invaluable.”

The film’s 2 m EUR budget is backed by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Latvian Television, the Zlín Region Fund, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia and the Latvian Mobile Telephone (LMT).

The film is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, with international distribution to follow in 2026.

The confirmed distributors are: Little KMBO (France), Luftkind Filmverleigh (Germany), Modiband / Rita & Luca Films (Spain), and Folkets Bio (Sweden).

Production Information:

Producer:

Atom Art (Latvia)

Sabīne Andersone This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Letko (Poland)

Hausboot (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Edmunds Jansons

Art designer: Elīna Brasliņa

Scriptwriters: Lote Eglīte, Līga Gaisa