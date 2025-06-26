Latvia Opens Foreign Film & Major Event Support Call

RIGA: The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia ( LIAA ) has launched the second round call for its Foreign Film Reception and Major Events Support Programme, making 3.26 m EUR available for projects shooting or staged in Latvia in 2025.

The programme is both for film shooting and large scale events organised in Latvia.

The total programme funding for 2025-2027 is 14.56 m EUR.The scheme, active since 2022, reimburses up to 30 % of eligible in-country costs and is designed to attract high-value international productions.

Recent amendments make the programme more flexible for producers. Foreign film shoots may now claim expenses incurred from 1 January of the selection year, rather than only after formal approval. The list of Latvian services and crew positions that qualify for rebates has been expanded, with additional evaluation points awarded for local talent.

In the first 2025 call, LIAA received 14 international film applications. Ten projects from seven countries (Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Monaco, Poland and the UK) met the criteria, with individual grants ranging from 75.000 to 1 m EUR. The programme also backed 12 projects (ten film shootings, two sport events) in its 2024 round.

Applications for the current round are open until 18 July 2025. Full guidelines and forms are available on the LIAA website.