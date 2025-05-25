Flow Presented at Virtual Global Event by United Nations

RIGA: The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Latvia to the United Nations, in collaboration with the UN Movie Society of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council, presented a special virtual global event featuring the 2025 Academy Award-winning animated feature film Flow by Gints Zilbalodis on 20 May 2025.

The event also included an exclusive interview with Flow’s producer, Matīss Kaža of Dream Well Studio, and it was broadcast live and available on demand via the United Nations’ official platforms UN Web TV and UN YouTube.

Flow / Straume is a coproduction between Latvia, France and Belgium, produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and the French regional funds.