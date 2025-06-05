Baltic Sea Docs 2025 Announces Selected Projects

The pitching sessions will take place on 4–5 September. Ahead of them, the selected project teams will join a preparatory workshop led by Tue Steen Müller and Mikael Opstrup (Denmark). The tutor team will also include film directors Salomé Jashi (Georgia) and Mia Halme (Finland), producer Darya Bassel (Ukraine), and film editor Phil Jandaly (Sweden).
Alongside the industry forum, a public screening programme of recent creative documentaries will take place in Riga and several regional towns from 2 to 7 September.
Click HERE to see the selected projects and HERE to find more information about them.