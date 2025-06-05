Baltic Sea Docs 2025 Announces Selected Projects

RIGA: A total of 26 projects have been selected for the 29th Baltic Sea Docs , the well-established coproduction and co-financing forum, which will be held in Riga 31 August - 5 September 2025. The selection includes 22 projects in development and production, along with four projects in postproduction, presented in the forum’s "Coming Soon" section.

The pitching sessions will take place on 4–5 September. Ahead of them, the selected project teams will join a preparatory workshop led by Tue Steen Müller and Mikael Opstrup (Denmark). The tutor team will also include film directors Salomé Jashi (Georgia) and Mia Halme (Finland), producer Darya Bassel (Ukraine), and film editor Phil Jandaly (Sweden).

Alongside the industry forum, a public screening programme of recent creative documentaries will take place in Riga and several regional towns from 2 to 7 September.

