RIGA: The Architect’s Cut section of the Riga International Film Festival’s ( RIGA IFF , 16 - 26 October 2025) will be dedicated to the image and architecture of Paris on screen.

On the first weekend of the festival, at the Ziedonis Hall of the National Library of Latvia, the audiences will have a chance to experience two special screenings: The Great Arch, the Cannes-screened biographical drama on the making of the Grande Arche of Paris, and, in collaboration with the prestigious Cinémathèque française, a selection of short films by francophone cinema masters, entitled Paris, As Seen By… La Cinémathèque française.

Click HERE for more information.