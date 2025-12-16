Kylie Minogue Visited Riga

Production services were provided by Nafta Films, with producer Sofija Ķezbere coordinating the filming and collaboration between the British team and Latvian film professionals. The project also offered Latvian dancers and actors an opportunity to perform alongside the world famous artist.

The filming for the videos took place in late October 2025 across several locations in Riga, including the Riga Film Studio and the Latvian State Archive of Audiovisual Documents on Šmerļa Street, as well as Mazā Pils Street in the Riga Old Town, which provided a romantic backdrop for the festive visuals. The locations were selected under the guidance of renowned music video director Sophie Muller.

The first of the three music videos, Office Party, was released on 5 December 2025. It was filmed in the premises of the Latvian State Archive of Audiovisual Documents, shown in the video as its real working environment. A second Christmas-themed video for the Fully Wrapped Amazon Music edition bonus track XMAS was released on 12 December, and the third video is expected soon after.