RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Short Film Competition

RIGA: Thirty best short films from Latvia and worldwide will screen in the Short Film Competition of the Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 16 – 26 October 2025). The films and this year’s thematic concept were introduced by the French film critic and longtime RIGA IFF Short Film Competition curator Léo Soesanto.

“We choose our films carefully, so it was easy to make this logical leap: what if our films this year were about ‘care’? We must remember, more than ever, that films connect us not only with the world but also with each other, and that it is natural they remind us to take care of others, of ourselves, and of our environment”, said Léo Soesanto in a statement.

The selection committee for the Short Film International, and the National Competition saw 2,400 submitted films. The committee consists of French film curator and script consultant Chantal Lian, and Japanese journalist Nanako Tsukidate, with consultants from Lithuania (Vytautas Katkus) and China (Qiu Yang).

RIGA IFF is made possible with the support of the National Film Centre of Latvia, among others.

