FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Latvia Selects Dog of God as Oscar Candidate

RIGA: An adult folk tale and rotoscope animation, Dog of God / Dieva suns by brothers and directors Lauris and Raitis Ābele has been selected as Latvia’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York in June 2025, and it will have a limited release in Latvia starting 2 September, followed by a nationwide release on 16 October 2025.

The Berlin-based company Media Move is handling the sales.

“Our story plot is rooted in the real, well documented historical werewolf trial of Thiess of Kaltenbrun, set in Northern Europe in 1692. However, unlike the typical portrayal of shape-shifting werewolves in popular culture, books and Hollywood, our Baltic or Livonian werewolves, known as 'The Dogs of God' or 'Hounds of God,' are intricately tied to a bygone pagan and shamanistic tradition that persisted until the late 17th century. These werewolves are not merely creatures of horror; they are tricksters, healers and shamans, intricately tied to their ancient heritage. We started to dive into exploring paganism and folk traditions in the Baltic region a lot, when we created our first film The Baltic Tribes | Last Pagans of Europe. This is the logical follow up but with more creative freedom”, the directors told FNE in 2024.

Raitis Abele and Kristele Pudane produced the film through Tritone Studio (Latvia) in coproduction with Giovanni Labadessa through Lumiere Lab (USA).

The primary funding for the project was sourced from the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia.

The film was shot on a blue screen at the Riga Art and Media School (RMMT) studio in Latvia.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.