Winners of 2025 Baltic Sea Docs

The event concluded in Riga on 7 September 2025, after a week of workshops, seminars, pitching sessions, and screenings. The coproduction pitching forum featured 26 documentary projects from the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus.
Alongside the pitching sessions, the forum hosted a seminar on “Factual Content for Young Audiences – Challenges and Opportunities”, while a film programme also ran in parallel with the industry events, showcasing a variety of international documentaries to local audiences in Riga and online.
Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and Creative Europe - MEDIA.
WINNERS:
Baltic Sea Docs Award:
Missing in Action (Ukraine, Norway)
Directed by Kateryna Holovko, Marharyta Melnychuk
BBposthouse Award:
Threads of My Ancestors (Estonia)
Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes
Produced by Tin Can
DOK.fest München Award:
Operation Champion (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
Produced by Radium Films
East Doc Platform Award:
Kind of Adults (Hungary)
Directed by Peter Akar
Produced by Other Films
IDFA and Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award for Baltic Filmmakers:
The Perfect (Estonia)
Directed by Laura Liventaal
Produced by Sui
Movies That Matter Award:
Women and War (Poland, Germany, Ukraine)
Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski
Produced by Telemark
Sheffield DocFest Award:
Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Juha Suonpää
Produced by Swamphead
TV3 Group Award:
Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Juha Suonpää
Produced by Swamphead
Click HERE for a press release.