Winners of 2025 Baltic Sea Docs

RIGA: The Ukrainian/ Norwegian project Missing in Action directed by Kateryna Holovko and Marharyta Melnychuk received the Baltic Sea Docs Award at the 29th Baltic Sea Docs .

The event concluded in Riga on 7 September 2025, after a week of workshops, seminars, pitching sessions, and screenings. The coproduction pitching forum featured 26 documentary projects from the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus.

Alongside the pitching sessions, the forum hosted a seminar on “Factual Content for Young Audiences – Challenges and Opportunities”, while a film programme also ran in parallel with the industry events, showcasing a variety of international documentaries to local audiences in Riga and online.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and Creative Europe - MEDIA.

WINNERS:

Baltic Sea Docs Award:

Missing in Action (Ukraine, Norway)

Directed by Kateryna Holovko, Marharyta Melnychuk

BBposthouse Award:

Threads of My Ancestors (Estonia)

Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes

Produced by Tin Can

DOK.fest München Award:

Operation Champion (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili

Produced by Radium Films

East Doc Platform Award:

Kind of Adults (Hungary)

Directed by Peter Akar

Produced by Other Films

IDFA and Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award for Baltic Filmmakers:

The Perfect (Estonia)

Directed by Laura Liventaal

Produced by Sui

Movies That Matter Award:

Women and War (Poland, Germany, Ukraine)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski

Produced by Telemark

Sheffield DocFest Award:

Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Juha Suonpää

Produced by Swamphead

TV3 Group Award:

Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Juha Suonpää

Produced by Swamphead

