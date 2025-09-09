09-09-2025

Winners of 2025 Baltic Sea Docs

By
    Missing in Action pitch at Baltic Sea Docs 2025 Missing in Action pitch at Baltic Sea Docs 2025 photo by Agnese Zeltiņa

    RIGA: The Ukrainian/ Norwegian project Missing in Action directed by Kateryna Holovko and Marharyta Melnychuk received the Baltic Sea Docs Award at the 29th Baltic Sea Docs.

    The event concluded in Riga on 7 September 2025, after a week of workshops, seminars, pitching sessions, and screenings. The coproduction pitching forum featured 26 documentary projects from the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, and the Caucasus.

    Alongside the pitching sessions, the forum hosted a seminar on “Factual Content for Young Audiences – Challenges and Opportunities”, while a film programme also ran in parallel with the industry events, showcasing a variety of international documentaries to local audiences in Riga and online.

    Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, and Creative Europe - MEDIA. 

    WINNERS:

    Baltic Sea Docs Award:
    Missing in Action (Ukraine, Norway)
    Directed by Kateryna Holovko, Marharyta Melnychuk

    BBposthouse Award: 
    Threads of My Ancestors (Estonia)
    Directed by Carlos E. Lesmes
    Produced by Tin Can

    DOK.fest München Award:
    Operation Champion (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Nikolaishvili
    Produced by Radium Films

    East Doc Platform Award:
    Kind of Adults (Hungary)
    Directed by Peter Akar
    Produced by Other Films

    IDFA and Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award for Baltic Filmmakers:
    The Perfect (Estonia)
    Directed by Laura Liventaal
    Produced by Sui

    Movies That Matter Award:
    Women and War (Poland, Germany, Ukraine)
    Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosołowski
    Produced by Telemark

    Sheffield DocFest Award:
    Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Juha Suonpää
    Produced by Swamphead

    TV3 Group Award:
    Creaturama – Epic of the Animals (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Juha Suonpää
    Produced by Swamphead

    Click HERE for a press release.

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Short Film Competition