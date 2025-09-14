RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Lineup

The Last Will by Jānis Ābele

RIGA: Nine titles from Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Ukraine, and Sweden have been chosen for the Feature Film Competition of the upcoming Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF , 16 – 26 October 2025).

Two domestic films will have their world premiere in the main competition of the festival: Jānis Ābele’s detective documentary The Last Will / Testaments, and the musical outdoor play All Birds Sing Beautifully / Visi putni skaisti dzied by Krista Burāne.

Brothers Ābeles’ animated film Dog of God / Dieva suns, Latvia’s candidate for the Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category, is also in the main competition and will open the festival.

The Feature Film Competition Jury is composed of French curator and industry events programmer Thibaut Bracq, Estonian director Anna Hints, Latvian producer Alise Ģelze, Norwegian producer Gudny Hummelvoll, and Christian Jeune, Director of the Film Department at Cannes Film Festival.

RIGA IFF is made possible with the support of the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Investment and Tourism Agency of Riga.

Feature Film Competition:

The Last Will / Testaments (Latvia)

Directed by Jānis Ābele

All Birds Sing Beautifully / Visi putni skaisti dzied (Latvia)

Directed by Krista Burāne

Produced by VFS Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV

Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)

Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

Produced by Tritone Studio

Coproduced by Lumiere Lab

Supported by the EU’sRecovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Special Operation / Spetsialna Operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

Directed byVytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

Back to Family / Apsilankymas namuose (Lithuania, France, Poland, Latvia)

Directed by Šarūnas Bartas

Produced by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Mistrus Media, Cineline EDelivery, Message Film

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée, Institut Français, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Solomamma (Norway, Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Janicke Askevold

Produced by Bacon Pictures Oslo, Bacon Pictures Copenhagen, Mistrus Media, Dansu, It’s AliveFilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, med støtte fra, Norsk Filminstitutt, Norsk Filminstitutt and YLE, in partnership with Post Control Helsinki, Norsk Filminstitutt

Weightless / Vægtløs (Denmark)

Directed by Emilie Thalund

Redoubt / Värn (Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Italy, Denmark)

Directed by John Skoog

