RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Lineup

    The Last Will by Jānis Ābele The Last Will by Jānis Ābele source: Riga IFF

    RIGA: Nine titles from Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Ukraine, and Sweden have been chosen for the Feature Film Competition of the upcoming Riga International Film Festival (RIGA IFF, 16 – 26 October 2025).

    Two domestic films will have their world premiere in the main competition of the festival: Jānis Ābele’s detective documentary The Last Will / Testaments, and the musical outdoor play All Birds Sing Beautifully / Visi putni skaisti dzied by Krista Burāne.

    Brothers Ābeles’ animated film Dog of God / Dieva suns, Latvia’s candidate for the Academy Award in the Best International Feature Film category, is also in the main competition and will open the festival.

    The Feature Film Competition Jury is composed of French curator and industry events programmer Thibaut Bracq, Estonian director Anna Hints, Latvian producer Alise Ģelze, Norwegian producer Gudny Hummelvoll, and Christian Jeune, Director of the Film Department at Cannes Film Festival.

    RIGA IFF is made possible with the support of the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Investment and Tourism Agency of Riga.

    Feature Film Competition:

    The Last Will / Testaments (Latvia)
    Directed by Jānis Ābele

    All Birds Sing Beautifully / Visi putni skaisti dzied (Latvia)
    Directed by Krista Burāne
    Produced by VFS Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV 

    Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA)
    Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
    Produced by Tritone Studio
    Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
    Supported by the EU’sRecovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU) by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Special Operation / Spetsialna Operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

    The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
    Directed byVytautas Katkus
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

    Back to Family / Apsilankymas namuose (Lithuania, France, Poland, Latvia)
    Directed by Šarūnas Bartas
    Produced by Studija Kinema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Mistrus Media, Cineline EDelivery, Message Film
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian Tax Incentive, Aide aux cinémas du monde - Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée, Institut Français, the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Solomamma (Norway, Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Janicke Askevold
    Produced by Bacon Pictures Oslo, Bacon Pictures Copenhagen, Mistrus Media, Dansu, It’s AliveFilms
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, med støtte fra, Norsk Filminstitutt, Norsk Filminstitutt and YLE, in partnership with Post Control Helsinki, Norsk Filminstitutt

    Weightless / Vægtløs (Denmark)
    Directed by Emilie Thalund

    Redoubt / Värn (Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Italy, Denmark)
    Directed by John Skoog

