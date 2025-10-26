26-10-2025

RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Winners

    RIGA IFF 2025 Announces Winners credit: Valters Kristovskis, RIGA IFF

    RIGA: The Lithuanian majority coproduction The Visitor by Vytautas Katkus won the Feature Film Competition of the 12th Riga International Film Festival (RIGA IFF, 16 – 26 October 2025).

    The festival also announced prizes in its other sections: the Short Film National Competition, the Short Film International Competition, and the Baltic Music Video Competition.

    The winners in the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, the industry segment of the festival, were also announced.

    The Portuguese film Antigone or The Story of Sara Benoliel by Francisco Mira Godinho received a Nomination for the European Film Academy Award: “The European Short Film 2027 – Prix Vimeo.

    RIGA IFF 2025 was made possible with the support of the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Investment and Tourism Agency of Riga.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Winner:
    The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Vytautas Katkus
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

    Jury Special Mention:
    Special Operation / Spetsialna operatsiia (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Oleksiy Radynski

    Short Film National Competition:

    Winner:
    Where Does the Sun Sleep at Night? / Kur saulīte nakti guļ? (Latvia)
    Directed by Ildze Felsberga

    SWH Audience Award:
    The Observer / Vērotājs (Latvia)
    Directed by Arnis Kalniņš

    Short Film International Competition:

    Winner:
    Drifting South / Nan Fang Pian Nan (China)
    Directed by Di Zhang

    Jury Special Mention:
    tiny little film about rape / malý film o znásilnění (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Nebe Motýlová

    Nomination for the European Film Academy Award: “The European Short Film 2027 – Prix Vimeo:
    Antigone or The Story of Sara Benoliel / Antígona, ou a História de Sara Benoliel (Portugal)
    Directed by Francisco Mira Godinho

    Baltic Music Video Competition:

    Winner:
    Dragas (Lithuania) by Lapkričio dvidešimtosios orchestras
    Directed by Robertas Nevecka

    Erica Synths Incentive Prize:
    Zeme griezas (Latvia) by ANNIKA
    Directed by Ieva Aleksa

    Erica Synths Incentive Prize:
    Ir par maz (Latvia) by Evija Vēbere, E.V.
    Directed by Dāvis Gauja

    Oulu Music Video Festival Special Award:
    Interval III (Latvia) by Tesa
    Directed by Ieva Balode

    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE:

    TVR3 Prize Winner:
    The Wedding Day / Līgava (Latvia)
    Directed by Marta Elīna Martinsone

    BBRental/BBPostHouse Prize Winner:
    Hardsub (Ukraine)
    Directed by Novruz Hikmet

    Test Screenings Winner:
    Last Days / Paskutinės dienos (Lithuania)
    Directed by Kornelijus Stučkus

