16-10-2025

RIGA IFF FORUM 2025 to Host Baltic Animation Meet-Up

    Baltic Animation Meet-Up Baltic Animation Meet-Up credit: RIGA IFF

    RIGA: The industry segment of the RIGA IFF, RIGA IFF FORUM will be hosting the Baltic Animation Meet-Up in partnership with the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Latvian Animation Association on 23 and 24 October 2025. The event will spotlight the Baltic animation industry through a dedicated programme of presentations, case studies, and keynote talks.

    Three case studies from Latvian and Czech animation will be presented: Dog of God / Dieva suns by Lauris and Raitis Ābele (produced by Latvia’s Tritone Studio in coproduction with U.S. Lumiere Lab), Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France) by Gints Zilbalodis (produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, and Take Five), and Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky po babičce (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, and produced by  ZVVIKSMaurfilmArtichoke, and Vivement Lundi!.

    Renowned Latvian director Signe Baumane and Christian Jeune, Director of the Cannes Film Festival’s Film Department, will give talks.

    The Baltic animation studio showcase will spotlight 12 leading animation studios from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia: Atom Art, Animācijas Brigāde, Ego Media, and Studija Kokles from Latvia, Akis bado, Art Shot, Broomfilms, and Kadrų Skyrius from Lithuania, and AAA Creative, A Film Estonia, Nukufilms, and RebelFrame from Estonia.

