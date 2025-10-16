RIGA IFF FORUM 2025 to Host Baltic Animation Meet-Up

Three case studies from Latvian and Czech animation will be presented: Dog of God / Dieva suns by Lauris and Raitis Ābele (produced by Latvia’s Tritone Studio in coproduction with U.S. Lumiere Lab), Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France) by Gints Zilbalodis (produced by Dream Well Studio, coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, and Take Five), and Tales from the Magic Garden / Pohádky po babičce (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom, and produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, and Vivement Lundi!.

Renowned Latvian director Signe Baumane and Christian Jeune, Director of the Cannes Film Festival’s Film Department, will give talks.

The Baltic animation studio showcase will spotlight 12 leading animation studios from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia: Atom Art, Animācijas Brigāde, Ego Media, and Studija Kokles from Latvia, Akis bado, Art Shot, Broomfilms, and Kadrų Skyrius from Lithuania, and AAA Creative, A Film Estonia, Nukufilms, and RebelFrame from Estonia.

