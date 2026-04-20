FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: B-Rated International Picks-Up Ulya Ahead of Its Cannes Premiere

RIGA: The Latvian/Estonian/Polish/Lithuanian coproduction Ulya directed by Viesturs Kairišs has been acquired by French outlet B-Rated International ahead of its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard competition of the 79th Cannes Film Festival (12 – 23 May 2026).

A biographical drama about the world famous basketball player Ulyana Semyonova, the film follows her path from an old-believers community on the South Eastern border of Latvia to international fame, portraying both her personal journey and her symbolic role as a Cold War-era sports icon.

Guntis Trekteris produced the film through Ego Media (Latvia) in coproduction with Pille Rünk through Allfilm (Estonia), Małgorzata Staroń through Staron Film (Poland), and Ieva Norvilienė through Tremora (Lithuania).

The script was written by Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis and Kārlis Arnolds Avots, who plays the lead role. Avots also originated the idea for the film after initially pitching the project to Kairišs and DoP Wojciech Staroń.

The cast also includes Alise Dzene, Dārta Cīrule, Chulpan Khamatova, Artūrs Krūzkops, Kaspars Dumburs, Aleksas Kazanavičius, and Madara Viļčuka.

The National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (kulka.ee), the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Lithuanian Film Centre, and the Riga City Council supported the film.