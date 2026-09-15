RIGA IFF 2026 Announces Lineup

RIGA: Nine films from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden have been announced to compete in Riga International Film Festival ’s main competition. The 13th edition of RIGA IFF will run from 15 to 25 October 2026.

Two Latvian films will celebrate national premieres in the competition. Laila Pakalniņa returns to RIGA IFF with Cat On My Mind / Es domāju par kaķi, screening on 20 October. On 23 October, Kārlis Bergs and Andrew Siedenburg's documentary essay Weeping Rocks / Raudošie akmeņi, nominated for the Best Debut Award at IDFA's Luminous section, will have its national premiere.



Estonian director Eeva Mägi's Mo Papa, an award winner at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival made without a traditional script, also competes.

The jury comprises producer and Studio Zentral Head of Production Henning Falk; Trickster Pictures founder, director and producer Matīss Kaža; PÖFF programmer and critic Milani Perera; Ánorâk Film co-founder and producer Emile Hertling Péronard; and curator and film critic Olivia Popp.

RIGA IFF is made possible with support from the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and the National Film Centre of Latvia.

Feature Film Competition:

Cat On My Mind / Es domāju par kaķi (Latvia)

Directed by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by Kompānija Hargla

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia

Weeping Rocks / Raudošie akmeņi (USA, Latvia)

Directed by Kārlis Bergs and Andrew Siedenburg

Produced by Lost Horizon Films

Coproduced by Conjuring Productions

Supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation Grant, the Allan Sekula Social Documentary Grant



How to Divorce During the War / Skyrybos karo metu (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Mo Papa (Estonia)

Directed by Eeva Mägi

Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film

Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Rarely Wake Up Dreaming / Selten wache ich träumend auf (Germany, Ukraine)

Directed by Isabelle Stever

No Good Men (Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Afghanistan)

Directed by Shahrbanoo Sadat

The Patron / Mecenaten (Sweden)

Directed by Julia Thelin

Nipster (Sweden)

Directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum

Cute (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Marlene Emilie Lyngstad

Click HERE for a press release.