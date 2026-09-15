RIGA IFF 2026 Announces Lineup

Two Latvian films will celebrate national premieres in the competition. Laila Pakalniņa returns to RIGA IFF with Cat On My Mind / Es domāju par kaķi, screening on 20 October. On 23 October, Kārlis Bergs and Andrew Siedenburg's documentary essay Weeping Rocks / Raudošie akmeņi, nominated for the Best Debut Award at IDFA's Luminous section, will have its national premiere.
Estonian director Eeva Mägi's Mo Papa, an award winner at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival made without a traditional script, also competes.
The jury comprises producer and Studio Zentral Head of Production Henning Falk; Trickster Pictures founder, director and producer Matīss Kaža; PÖFF programmer and critic Milani Perera; Ánorâk Film co-founder and producer Emile Hertling Péronard; and curator and film critic Olivia Popp.
RIGA IFF is made possible with support from the State Culture Capital Foundation, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Riga City Council, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and the National Film Centre of Latvia.
Feature Film Competition:
Cat On My Mind / Es domāju par kaķi (Latvia)
Directed by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by Kompānija Hargla
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation, the National Film Centre of Latvia
Weeping Rocks / Raudošie akmeņi (USA, Latvia)
Directed by Kārlis Bergs and Andrew Siedenburg
Produced by Lost Horizon Films
Coproduced by Conjuring Productions
Supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation Grant, the Allan Sekula Social Documentary Grant
How to Divorce During the War / Skyrybos karo metu (Lithuania, Luxembourg, Ireland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Mo Papa (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film
Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Rarely Wake Up Dreaming / Selten wache ich träumend auf (Germany, Ukraine)
Directed by Isabelle Stever
No Good Men (Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Afghanistan)
Directed by Shahrbanoo Sadat
The Patron / Mecenaten (Sweden)
Directed by Julia Thelin
Nipster (Sweden)
Directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum
Cute (Denmark, Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Marlene Emilie Lyngstad
Click HERE for a press release.