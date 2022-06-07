Pilgrims Wins Best Film at Lithuanian National Silver Crane Film Awards

VILNIUS: Pilgrims by Laurynas Bareiša was awarded best feature film at the Lithuanian National Silver Crane Film Awards ceremony, which took place at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania on 5 June 2022. Altogether 31 films competed for the awards in 22 categories.

Pilgrims / Pilgrimai was also the winner in the best director and best script categories. This year the most awards went to Algimantas Puipa's Cinephilia (5) and Laurynas Bareiša‘s Piligrims (4). The Best Documentary Award went to The Jump / Šuolis by Giedrė Žickytė.

Mantas Kvedaravičius, the Lithuanian filmmaker and cultural anthropologist who was killed in Mariupol at the end of March 2022, received the Golden Crane Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Piligrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by Afterschool

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Director:

Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims

Best Script:

Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims



Best Documentary:

The Jump Šuolis (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Best Actor:

Giedrius Kiela for Pilgrims

Best Actress:

Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė for Runner (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Bionaut

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actor:

Aleksas Kazanavičius for Cinephilia (Lithuania)

Directed by Algimantas Puipa

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actress:

Laima Akstinaitė for Runner

Best Animated Film:

Mora Mora (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurga Šeduikytė

Produced by Meno avilys

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Minority Coproduction:

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

Produced by Albatros Co

Coproduced by Moonmakers

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Cinematography:

Feliksas Abrukauskas for Cinephilia

Best Editing:

Daniel Kokanauskis for Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Sergey Loznitsa

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Best Composer:

Lina Lapelytė for People We Know Are Confused (Lithuania)

Directed by Tomas Smulkis

Produced by Just a moment

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Production Design:

Jurgita Gerdvilaitė, Ramūnas Rastauskas for Cinephilia

Best Costume Design:

Agnė Rimkutė for Cinephilia

Best Make-up Artist:

Eglė Mikalauskaitė - Gricienė for Cinephilia

Best Sound:

Saulius Urbanavičius for Mr. Landsbergis

Best Short Film:

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Best Student Film:

It‘s Allright (Lithuania)

Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

Golden Crane Lifetime Achievment Award:

Mantas Kvedaravičius