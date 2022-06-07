Pilgrims Wins Best Film at Lithuanian National Silver Crane Film Awards

Pilgrims / Pilgrimai was also the winner in the best director and best script categories. This year the most awards went to Algimantas Puipa's Cinephilia (5) and Laurynas Bareiša‘s Piligrims (4). The Best Documentary Award went to The Jump / Šuolis by Giedrė Žickytė.
Mantas Kvedaravičius, the Lithuanian filmmaker and cultural anthropologist who was killed in Mariupol at the end of March 2022, received the Golden Crane Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
Piligrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by Afterschool
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Director:
Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims
Best Script:
Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims
Best Documentary:
The Jump Šuolis (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)
Directed by Giedrė Žickytė
Best Actor:
Giedrius Kiela for Pilgrims
Best Actress:
Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė for Runner (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Bionaut
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Supporting Actor:
Aleksas Kazanavičius for Cinephilia (Lithuania)
Directed by Algimantas Puipa
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Supporting Actress:
Laima Akstinaitė for Runner
Best Animated Film:
Mora Mora (Lithuania)
Directed by Jurga Šeduikytė
Produced by Meno avilys
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Minority Coproduction:
The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Co
Coproduced by Moonmakers
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Cinematography:
Feliksas Abrukauskas for Cinephilia
Best Editing:
Daniel Kokanauskis for Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania, the Netherlands)
Directed by Sergey Loznitsa
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Best Composer:
Lina Lapelytė for People We Know Are Confused (Lithuania)
Directed by Tomas Smulkis
Produced by Just a moment
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Production Design:
Jurgita Gerdvilaitė, Ramūnas Rastauskas for Cinephilia
Best Costume Design:
Agnė Rimkutė for Cinephilia
Best Make-up Artist:
Eglė Mikalauskaitė - Gricienė for Cinephilia
Best Sound:
Saulius Urbanavičius for Mr. Landsbergis
Best Short Film:
Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Best Student Film:
It‘s Allright (Lithuania)
Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė
Golden Crane Lifetime Achievment Award:
Mantas Kvedaravičius