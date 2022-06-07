07-06-2022

Pilgrims Wins Best Film at Lithuanian National Silver Crane Film Awards

By

    VILNIUS: Pilgrims by Laurynas Bareiša was awarded best feature film at the Lithuanian National Silver Crane Film Awards ceremony, which took place at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania on 5 June 2022. Altogether 31 films competed for the awards in 22 categories.

    Pilgrims / Pilgrimai was also the winner in the best director and best script categories. This year the most awards went to Algimantas Puipa's Cinephilia (5) and Laurynas Bareiša‘s Piligrims (4). The Best Documentary Award went to The Jump / Šuolis by Giedrė Žickytė.

    Mantas Kvedaravičius, the Lithuanian filmmaker and cultural anthropologist who was killed in Mariupol at the end of March 2022, received the Golden Crane Lifetime Achievement Award, which was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Piligrims / Pilgrimai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
    Produced by Afterschool
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Director:
    Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims

    Best Script:
    Laurynas Bareiša for Piligrims
     
    Best Documentary:
    The Jump Šuolis (Lithuania, Latvia, France, USA)
    Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

    Best Actor:
    Giedrius Kiela for Pilgrims

    Best Actress:
    Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė for Runner (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Bionaut
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Aleksas Kazanavičius for Cinephilia (Lithuania)
    Directed by Algimantas Puipa
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Laima Akstinaitė for Runner

    Best Animated Film:
    Mora Mora (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jurga Šeduikytė
    Produced by Meno avilys
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Minority Coproduction:
    The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)
    Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
    Produced by Albatros Co
    Coproduced by Moonmakers
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Cinematography:
    Feliksas Abrukauskas for Cinephilia

    Best Editing:
    Daniel Kokanauskis for Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Sergey Loznitsa
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

    Best Composer:
    Lina Lapelytė for People We Know Are Confused (Lithuania)
    Directed by Tomas Smulkis
    Produced by Just a moment
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Production Design:
    Jurgita Gerdvilaitė, Ramūnas Rastauskas for Cinephilia

    Best Costume Design:
    Agnė Rimkutė for Cinephilia

    Best Make-up Artist:
    Eglė Mikalauskaitė - Gricienė for Cinephilia

    Best Sound:
    Saulius Urbanavičius for Mr. Landsbergis

    Best Short Film:
    Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

    Best Student Film:
    It‘s Allright (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

    Golden Crane Lifetime Achievment Award:
    Mantas Kvedaravičius

