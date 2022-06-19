German TV Series Sisi Returns to Lithuania

VILNIUS: The second season of the German TV series Sisi is currently shooting in Lithuania, produced by Story House Pictures GmbH for RTL+ and serviced by the Lithuanian company UAB Nordic Productions . The shooting is benefiting from the Lithuanian Film Centre 's tax incentives scheme.

The second season of Sisi is directed by Sven Bohse and Miguel Alexander, and it is written by Elena Hell, Svenja Rasocha, Robert Krause and Andreas Gutzeit.

More than 100 Lithuanians are part of the international team, including production designer Algirdas Garbačiauskas and costume designer Daiva Petrulytė.

The main filming locations in Lithuania are Vilnius and its surroundings, as well as Trakai, Kernavė and Rokiškis. The series will also be filmed in Latvia, with Cinevilla Films providing services, and Poland.

“We have been shooting in Lithuania and Latvia for years now. Our colleagues there have always delivered superior services and especially for period pieces I would not want to work anywhere else in Europe,”executive producer, showrunner and head writer Andreas Gutzeit told FNE.

The main characters are played by the Swiss-born actress Dominique Devenport as Sisi and German actor Jannik Schümann as Franz, the Austrian Emperor. The cast includes Désirée Nosbusch, David Korbmann, Tanja Schleiff and Julia Stemberger.

The premiere is set for the end of 2022 on RTL+.

The six-part television series Sisi follows the life of empress Elisabeth of Austria. The first season, which was partly filmed in Lithuania in 2021, won the Jupiter Award as the best German TV series in 2022 and it was sold to over 100 countries.