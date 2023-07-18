GRANTS: Lithuanian Film Centre Announces Second Grants for 2023

Seven minority coproductions, two first short films and one short documentary received production support, while 14 projects received development grants.
The results were announced on 14 July 2023.
Click HERE for the grants chart.
VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre has distributed 330,000 EUR for 24 projects in production and development in its second batch for 2023.
Seven minority coproductions, two first short films and one short documentary received production support, while 14 projects received development grants.
The results were announced on 14 July 2023.
Click HERE for the grants chart.