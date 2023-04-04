PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Karolis Kaupinis Wraps Shooting Sophomore Feature

VILNIUS: After his successful debut with Nova Lituania (2019) Lithuanian director Karolis Kaupinis has wrapped the filming of his second feature film Hunger Strike Breakfast / Badautojų namelis on 3 April 2023. This Lithuanian/Czech coproduction is set to be released in 2024.

Hunger Strike Breakfast tells a story of the employees of Lithuanian television during the Soviet takeover in 1991. Three TV journalists Daiva, Sigis and Mykolas, announce a hunger strike in front of the television building, aiming to recover the premises from the Soviet soldiers who occupy them. The hunger strike is getting huge public and media support, but inexperienced hunger strikers face other unforeseen challenges.

Karolis Kaupinis penned the script and the cast consists of Ineta Stasiulytė, Paulius Pinigis, Arvydas Dapšys, Algirdas Dainavičius, Jelena Kirejeva and Albinas Keleris.

The budget is approximately 1 m EUR.

The film was shot mainly in Vilnius and Kaunas during 29 shooting days.

Kaupinis‘ debut feature Nova Lituania (2019, produced by M-Films) premiered in Karlovy Vary IFF, and received four international awards for best director and best film. It was also the leading film at the Lithuanian Film and TV Silver Crane Awards in 2020, where it received awards for the Best Feature, Best Director, Best Script, Best Art Direction, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. The film was also Lithuania's candidate for the 93rd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the best international feature film category.

Production Information:

Producer:

M-Films (Lithuania)

Marija Razgutė: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Background Films (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Karolis Kaupinis

Scriptwriter: Karolis Kaupinis

DoP: Simonas Glinskis

Production designer: Sigita Šimkūnaitė

Costume designer: Monika Vėbraitė

Sound designer: Ignas Mateika

Cast: Ineta Stasiulytė, Paulius Pinigis, Arvydas Dapšys, Algirdas Dainavičius,Jelena Kirejeva, Albinas Keleris