Lithuania Allocates 126,000 EUR for Ukrainian Artists

VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Council for Culture and the Lithuanian Film Centre have allocated 126,000 EUR as grants for Ukrainian artists who fled Ukraine.

Approximately 70 Ukrainian artists will receive 600 EUR each for three months, Lithuania's Culture Ministry said on 7 July 2022, quoted by the Lithuanian media. Further grant applications are accepted till 15 September 2022.

The Lithuanian Council for Culture has also granted 61,400 EUR through the copyright protection funding competition for eight initiatives to support Ukraine and its artists.

A total of 125 Lithuanian cultural institutions and organisations are currently offering jobs or cooperation opportunities for Ukrainian professionals.

In 2023, the Lithuanian Film Centre plans to support the Ukrainian film sector with 50,000 EUR.