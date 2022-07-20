Lithuanian Sci-Fi Drama Vesper Announces Domestic Release

VILNIUS: The sci-fi drama Vesper by Lituanian director Kristina Buožytė and French director Bruno Samper will be released in Lithuania by Kino Pavasaris on 30 September 2022. Recently, the film won the Jury’s Choice Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which took place in South Korea 7-17 July 2022.

Previously, the film participated in the Crystal Globe Competition at the 56th Karlovy Vary IFF (1 – 9 July 2022).

Vesper was sold by Anton to Top Films (CIS), Signature (UK), Koch Films (Germany), Leone (Italy), Klockworx (Japan), MovieCloud (Taiwan), Chantier (Turkey), Pris AudioVisuais (Portugal), Filmfinity (South Africa), Shaw Renters (Singapore), T&B Media Global (Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar) and MCF (ex-Yugoslavia), as it was reported during the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Later, IFC Films aquired the rights for North America.

A talented 13-year-old Vesper (Raffiella Chapman), together with his sick father Darius (Richard Brake), tries to survive in a dangerous world after the collapse of the ecosystem. One day Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (Rosie McEwen), who survived a plane crash.

„The sci-fi genre is rarely chosen by Lithuanian directors, but foreign sci-fi productions always gather big audiences in the cinemas here. We hope that this universal story, which has already been recognised and awarded at international film festivals, will also impress the local audience“, producers Astos Liukaitytė and Daivos Varnaitės-Jovaišienė said in a statement.

Vesper was produced in Lithuania by Natrix Films along with French VFX and 10.80 Films in Belgium, as well as the French EV.L Prod.

The film was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, the CNC VFX funds, Wallimage, as well as the Creative Europe Media programme of the European Union, OCS, VOO and Betv, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance and Cofiloisirs.