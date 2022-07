PRODUCTION: Successful Lithuanian Comedy Team Wrap Shooting New Film

VILNIUS: Lithuania‘s Dublis LT wrapped the shooting the romantic comedy Men's Dreams by Justinas Krisiūnas. The previous film by the same team of producers and director, Man for Money / Vyras už pinigus was a big hit at the local box office with over 85,000 admissions since its theatrical release on 31 December 2021.

Men‘s Dreams / Vyrų svajonės tells a story about a father-in-law‘s failed efforts to help his son-in-law to save his marriage.

The main characters are played by Martynas Nedzinskas, Agnė Šataitė, Akvilė Vitkūnaitė, Džiugas Siaurusaitis and Neringa Varnelytė.

The film was shot mainly in Vilnius from 15 June - 1 July 2022 during 15 shooting days. The shooting benefited from the Lithuanian Film Centre's tax incentives scheme.

Justinas Krisiūnas and Matas Valiulis are producing with a budget of over 370,000 EUR.

The premiere is set for 3 February 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dublis LT (Lithuania)

Justinas Krisiūnas:

Credits:

Director: Justinas Krisiūnas

Screenwriter: Jiri Vejdek

DoP: Laura Aliukonytė

Production designer: Neringa Baciuškaitė

Music: Titas Petrikis

Cast: Martynas Nedzinskas, Agnė Šataitė, Akvilė Vitkūnaitė, Džiugas Siaurusaitis, Neringa Varnelytė