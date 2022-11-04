Two More Lithuanian Films Vie for Academy Award Nominations

VILNIUS: Sergei Loznitsa’s Mr Landsbergis and Saulė Bliuvaitė’s Limousine are eligible for Oscar nominations in the Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively.

Both films won awards in A-grade festivals in 2021: Mr Landsbergis won the Best Documentary Award at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), while Limousine was awarded at the Warsaw International Film Festival.

Previously it was announced that Pilgrims / Piligrimai directed by Laurynas Bareiša and produced by After School would be Lithuania’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on 24 January 2023 and the Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March 2023.