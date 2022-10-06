FESTIVALS: Scanorama Presents Its Revamped Short Film Competition

VILNIUS: The European Film Forum Scanorama has replaced its regional short film competition New Baltic Cinema with the Glimpses of Europe short film competition, which will screen new talents from all over Europe from 17 to 19 November 2022.

This year, the organisers received twice as many entries as in previous years, from which 16 short films from 10 European countries including Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Ukraine have been selected.

Glimpses of Europe welcomes Scanorama's 20th anniversary with an ambitious goal of becoming a major player on the European short film scene.

The 20th edition of Scanorama will be held 10 – 20 November 2022.

GLIMPSES OF EUROPE COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

Spiral (Finland)

Directed by Salla Sorri, Eva-Maria Koskinen

The Devil (Poland)

Directed by Jan Bujnowski

Vague (Finland)

Directed by Joni Tuominen

Invisible Border (Austria)

Directed by Mark Siegfried Gerstorfer

Hollywood (Sweden)

Directed by Tia Kouvo

Exterior Day (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Magno

Curiosa (UK)

Directed by Tessa Moult-Milewska

Blue Hour (Poland)

Directed by Stacey Rushchak

Memoir of a Veering Storm (Greece)

Directed by Sofia Georgovassili

Tramway (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Reetz

Task (Bulgaria)

Directed by Deyan Rumen Angelov

#LIKE4LIKE (Ukraine)

Directed by Serhii Mysak

Dance (Lithuania)

Directed by Danielius Minkevičius

Through Gloom (Lithuania)

Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas

Before Pandemic and War, There Were Bed Bugs and Love (Lithuania)

Directed by Nuruzzaman Khan

Caprice (Lithuania)

Directed by Beatričė Bukantytė, Raskto Novaković

