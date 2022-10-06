FESTIVALS: Scanorama Presents Its Revamped Short Film Competition

This year, the organisers received twice as many entries as in previous years, from which 16 short films from 10 European countries including Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Ukraine have been selected.
Glimpses of Europe welcomes Scanorama's 20th anniversary with an ambitious goal of becoming a major player on the European short film scene.
The 20th edition of Scanorama will be held 10 – 20 November 2022.
GLIMPSES OF EUROPE COMPETITION PROGRAMME:
Spiral (Finland)
Directed by Salla Sorri, Eva-Maria Koskinen
The Devil (Poland)
Directed by Jan Bujnowski
Vague (Finland)
Directed by Joni Tuominen
Invisible Border (Austria)
Directed by Mark Siegfried Gerstorfer
Hollywood (Sweden)
Directed by Tia Kouvo
Exterior Day (Italy)
Directed by Giulia Magno
Curiosa (UK)
Directed by Tessa Moult-Milewska
Blue Hour (Poland)
Directed by Stacey Rushchak
Memoir of a Veering Storm (Greece)
Directed by Sofia Georgovassili
Tramway (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Reetz
Task (Bulgaria)
Directed by Deyan Rumen Angelov
#LIKE4LIKE (Ukraine)
Directed by Serhii Mysak
Dance (Lithuania)
Directed by Danielius Minkevičius
Through Gloom (Lithuania)
Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas
Before Pandemic and War, There Were Bed Bugs and Love (Lithuania)
Directed by Nuruzzaman Khan
Caprice (Lithuania)
Directed by Beatričė Bukantytė, Raskto Novaković
