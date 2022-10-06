06-10-2022

FESTIVALS: Scanorama Presents Its Revamped Short Film Competition

By
    FESTIVALS: Scanorama Presents Its Revamped Short Film Competition credit: Scanorama

    VILNIUS: The European Film Forum Scanorama has replaced its regional short film competition New Baltic Cinema with the Glimpses of Europe short film competition, which will screen new talents from all over Europe from 17 to 19 November 2022.

    This year, the organisers received twice as many entries as in previous years, from which 16 short films from 10 European countries including Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Ukraine have been selected.

    Glimpses of Europe welcomes Scanorama's 20th anniversary with an ambitious goal of becoming a major player on the European short film scene.

    The 20th edition of Scanorama will be held 10 – 20 November 2022.

    GLIMPSES OF EUROPE COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

    Spiral (Finland)
    Directed by Salla Sorri, Eva-Maria Koskinen

    The Devil (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Bujnowski

    Vague (Finland)
    Directed by Joni Tuominen

    Invisible Border (Austria)
    Directed by Mark Siegfried Gerstorfer

    Hollywood (Sweden)
    Directed by Tia Kouvo

    Exterior Day (Italy)
    Directed by Giulia Magno

    Curiosa (UK)
    Directed by Tessa Moult-Milewska

    Blue Hour (Poland)
    Directed by Stacey Rushchak

    Memoir of a Veering Storm (Greece)
    Directed by Sofia Georgovassili

    Tramway (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Reetz

    Task (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Deyan Rumen Angelov

    #LIKE4LIKE (Ukraine)
    Directed by Serhii Mysak

    Dance (Lithuania)
    Directed by Danielius Minkevičius

    Through Gloom (Lithuania)
    Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas

    Before Pandemic and War, There Were Bed Bugs and Love (Lithuania)
    Directed by Nuruzzaman Khan

    Caprice (Lithuania)
    Directed by Beatričė Bukantytė, Raskto Novaković

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Lithuania

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Lithuania Selects Pilgrims as Oscar Bid