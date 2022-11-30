BOX OFFICE: Lithuanian Crime Drama Exceeds 125,000 Admissions Domestically

The film, produced and released by Kino kultas, is a dark criminal drama set in a provincial town where the dirty buried secrets of the political elite come back to haunt the town they have claimed as their own.
During its first four weeks The Generation of Evil was followed by another domestic title, the comedy What Men Don’t Know / Ko nežinovyrai directed by Robertas Kuliūnas. The film, produced and released by Acme Film on 16 September 2022, has had 25,344 admissions and 176,674 EUR gross to date.