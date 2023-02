VILNIUS: Lithuania’s first slasher horror Pensive / Rupintojelis directed by Jonas Trukanas will be released in North America by Cinedigm on its horror streaming platform SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting.

Pensive, which follows a party in a remote cottage which gets out of hand as a group of youngsters disturb something darker in the forest, is the first feature film by Jonas Trukanas.

It was produced by Emilija Sluskonyte and Donatas Datkevicius through Cometos, and it premiered in the Baltic Film Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights FF in 2022.

London-based REASON8 Films is handling the sales.