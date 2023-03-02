FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2023 Announces Lineup

The festival will open with the Lithuanian short film Cherries / Uogos directed by Vytautas Katkus, followed by Aftersun by Charlotte Wells, which was also included in the Competition.
Kino Pavasaris will wrap with the screening of Closing film directed by the Lithuanian film collective, an observational documentary about the war in Ukraine.
The programmes The Most Beautiful Fraud, Masters, Critics’ Choice, Screen 9, One Film Older, LNOBT Screenings, Documentaries and Panorama have already been announced, as well as six films in the Lithuanian premieres programme.
Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 20 – 22 March 2023.
COMPETITION LINEUP:
20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes on / Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
Aftersun (UK, USA)
Directed by Charlotte Wells
Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland, France), documentary
Directed by Lea Glob
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands), animated film
Directed by Pierre Földes
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Disco Boy (France, Italy, Belgium, Poland)
Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese
Produced by Films Grand Huit
Coproduced by Dugong Films, Panache Productions, La Compagnie Cinématographique, Donten & Lacroix, DIVISION
Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the CNC and MiBAC support fund for Franco-Italian coproductions, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe and Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region
La Palisiada / Ля Палісіада (Ukraine)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
Ramona (Spain)
Directed by Andrea Bagney
Remember to Blink / Per arti (Lithuania)
Directed by Austeja Urbaite
Produced by Fralita Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA