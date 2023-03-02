02-03-2023

FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2023 Announces Lineup

    Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur photo: Munk Studio

    VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the Competition of the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which will be held 16 – 26 March 2023.

    The festival will open with the Lithuanian short film Cherries / Uogos directed by Vytautas Katkus, followed by Aftersun by Charlotte Wells, which was also included in the Competition.

    Kino Pavasaris will wrap with the screening of Closing film directed by the Lithuanian film collective, an observational documentary about the war in Ukraine.

    The programmes The Most Beautiful Fraud, Masters, Critics’ Choice, Screen 9, One Film Older, LNOBT Screenings, Documentaries and Panorama have already been announced, as well as six films in the Lithuanian premieres programme.

    Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 20 – 22 March 2023.

    COMPETITION LINEUP:

    20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
    Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

    A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes on / Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
    Directed by Gentian Koçi

    Aftersun (UK, USA)
    Directed by Charlotte Wells

    Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland, France), documentary
    Directed by Lea Glob

    Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands), animated film
    Directed by Pierre Földes

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ PolskaSilesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Disco Boy (France, Italy, Belgium, Poland)
    Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese
    Produced by Films Grand Huit
    Coproduced by Dugong Films, Panache Productions, La Compagnie Cinématographique, Donten & Lacroix, DIVISION
    Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the CNC and MiBAC support fund for Franco-Italian coproductions, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe and Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region

    La Palisiada / Ля Палісіада (Ukraine)
    Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

    Ramona (Spain)
    Directed by Andrea Bagney

    Remember to Blink / Per arti (Lithuania)
    Directed by Austeja Urbaite
    Produced by Fralita Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA

