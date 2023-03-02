FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2023 Announces Lineup

VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the Competition of the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris , which will be held 16 – 26 March 2023.

The festival will open with the Lithuanian short film Cherries / Uogos directed by Vytautas Katkus, followed by Aftersun by Charlotte Wells, which was also included in the Competition.

Kino Pavasaris will wrap with the screening of Closing film directed by the Lithuanian film collective, an observational documentary about the war in Ukraine.

The programmes The Most Beautiful Fraud, Masters, Critics’ Choice, Screen 9, One Film Older, LNOBT Screenings, Documentaries and Panorama have already been announced, as well as six films in the Lithuanian premieres programme.

Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 20 – 22 March 2023.

COMPETITION LINEUP:

20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes on / Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Aftersun (UK, USA)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland, France), documentary

Directed by Lea Glob

Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman / Saules aveugles, femme endormie (France, Luxembourg, Canada, the Netherlands), animated film

Directed by Pierre Földes

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Disco Boy (France, Italy, Belgium, Poland)

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese

Produced by Films Grand Huit

Coproduced by Dugong Films, Panache Productions, La Compagnie Cinématographique, Donten & Lacroix, DIVISION

Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the CNC and MiBAC support fund for Franco-Italian coproductions, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe and Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region

La Palisiada / Ля Палісіада (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Ramona (Spain)

Directed by Andrea Bagney

Remember to Blink / Per arti (Lithuania)

Directed by Austeja Urbaite

Produced by Fralita Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Creative Europe - MEDIA