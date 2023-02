VILNIUS: The Lithuanian Film Centre ( LKC ) has distributed 2,883,700 EUR for 43 film projects in production and development.

The state will be funding the production of five feature films, one debut feature, four long documentaries, three debut long documentaries, one TV documentary and four minority coproductions (one feature film, two long documentaries and one animation series), as well as short films and one interactive project.

The grants were announced on 22 February 2022.

