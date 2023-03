FNE at Meeting Point Vilnius 2023: Winners of MPV Awards

Rebeka Poláková in Nobody Likes Me by Tomáš Weinreb and Petr Kazda

VILNIUS: Nobody Likes Me directed by Tomas Weinreb and Petr Kazda received the Lithuanian Film Centre Award at Meeting Point – Vilnius , which was held 20 – 22 March 2023 within the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (16 – 26 March 2023).

The selection included seven documentaries, 12 fiction films and one hybrid project.

WINNERS OF MPV AWARDS 2023:

Lithuanian Film Centre Award:

Nobody Likes Me (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), fiction

Directed by Tomas Weinreb, Petr Kazda

Produced by Arytmia Film (Slovakia)

Coproduced by Black Balance (Czech Republic)

Supported by by Creative Europe MEDIA, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Avaka - Best Lithuanian Project:

Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania), documentary

Directed by Joris Skudra

Produced by Broom Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT

Producers’ Network Award:

Juste Michailinaite, producer of Požerskis: In Focus (Lithuania)

Mina Dreki, producer of Isthmus (Greece) by Yiannis Marinopoulos

Ji.hlava New Vision Award:

David’s Garden (Armenia), documentary

Directed by Garush Ghazaryan