FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2023 Announces Winners

VILNIUS: Ukrainian film La Palisiada directed by Philip Sotnychenko was awarded Best Film in the main competition of the 28th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris , which was held 16 – 26 March 2023.

The LATGA Award for Best Lithuanian Long Film went to the documentary Mariupolis 2 by Mantas Kvedaravicius, which was completed by Hanna Bilobrova after Kvedaravicius was killed in Ukraine.

The Audience Award went to Eight Mountains directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen (Belgium, France, Italy).

Ten films screened in the main competition and 30 films in the international and Lithuanian short film competitions.

The festival wrapped with the screening of Letter to Ukraina / Laiškas Ukrinai directed by the Lithuanian film collective, an observational documentary about Lithuania's support to Ukraine.

Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, was held 20 – 22 March 2023.

The festival was held in person and 80,000 attended the screenings.

WINNERS:

Competition:

Best Film:

La Palisiada / Ля Палісіада (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Neighbour Abdi / Buurman Abdi (the Netherlands)

Directed by Douwe Dijkstra

Special Mention:

Shadows of the Butterflies / L’hombre des papillons (Qatar, Portugal, Morocco, France)

Directed by Sofia El Khyari

Best Lithuanian Short Film:

Cherries / Uogos

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

LATGA Award for Best Lithuanian Film:

Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)

Directed by Mantas Kvedaravicius

Co-directed by Hanna Bilobrova

Audience Award:

Eight Mountains / Le otto montagne (Italy, Belgium, France, UK)

Directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix van Groeningen

