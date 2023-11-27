Lithuanian Producer Živilė Gallego in European Shooting Stars Jury 2024

BERLIN: Five experts including Lithuanian producer Živilė Gallego will pick the 10 European Shooting Stars 2024, who will be announced in mid-December 2023. The 27th edition of European Shooting Stars will be held 16 – 19 February 2024 at the Berlin International Film Festival .

The jury includes Austrian director, screenwriter and producer Barbara Albert, Irish actor Moe Dunford, British casting director Aisha Bywaters, and Public Relations officer, senior writer and industry reporter at Cineuropa.org, Vassilis Economou.

Živilė Gallego was 2015 Producer on the Move. The multi-award winning producer and founder of Fralita Films has been responsible for films such as the 2015 Lithuanian Oscar submission and Sundance winner The Summer of Sangailė by Alantė Kavaitė, the national box office hit Emilia, Breaking Free by Donatas Ulvydas, and A Butterflys' Heart by Inesa Kurklietytė. Her recent film Remember to Blink by Austėja Urbaitė won the Lithuanian National Awards "Silver Crane" in the categories Best Film, Best Director and Best Sound Director.