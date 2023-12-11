ArtTech Forum Held in Vilnius

Lithuania demonstrates significant potential in the ArtTech field, suggesting the prospect of becoming a dynamic hub for creativity in the region and the EU. Now is the moment to unleash this creative powerhouse and acquire the skills to turn imagination into investments.

The half-day event explored the intersection of art and tech from local to global, with a lineup of both national and international knowledgeable speakers sharing success stories, know-how, discussing trends, and exploring the future landscape for an inspiring experience.

The speakers included Vygintas Gasparavičius, Vice-minister of Culture; Odeta Jacė, Visionnaire, next-gen tech strategist at Storyfounders; Tupac Martir, Creative Director and Founder of Satore Studio; Elena Lyubarskaya, Founder at thedreamroom.io; Paulius Juočeris, Managing director at Iron Cat; Rubin Shah, Managing Director of Satore Studio; Simas Chomentauskas, CEO at GLUK Media; Agnesta Filatovė, CEO of ArtTech Agency Lithuania; and Andrius Milinavičius, General Partner at Baltic Sandbox.

Alongside the conference, the event included a showroom with VR experiences and a musical performance with theatre and film composer & sound designer Vygintas Kisevičius.