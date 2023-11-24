Lithuanian Producer Uljana Kim to Receive Eurimages International Co-production Award

VILNIUS: Uljana Kim, the first female producer in Lithuania, will receive the Eurimages International Co-production Award 2023 at the 36th European Film Awards’ gala in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

The award goes to Uljana Kim “to mark her outstanding commitment to coproduction and the strong coproducing partnerships she has built up over the years. It is also an acknowledgement of the excellent track record of her company in the competitive arena of the Eurimages coproduction support programme”, reads a press release.

Uljana Kim, born in a Korean family in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, graduated from the Institute of Cinematography in Moscow (VGIK) in 1993 and is a film critic by education. She emigrated to Lithuania, where she founded Studio Uljana Kim in 1997. At that time, she was the first female producer in Lithuania.

Today, Studio Uljana Kim is one of Lithuania’s leading companies for producing feature films, with 34 feature and documentary films produced so far. Most of them premiered at the most important international film festivals and others were successful in the domestic box office.

