First Europa Cinemas Network Conference to Be Held in Baltic Countries

VILNIUS: Lithuania’s capital city will host 500 guests at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Vilnius as the 23rd Europa Cinemas Network Conference will be held for the first time in the Baltic Countries from 28 November to 1 December 2024.

“This event is the culmination of a decade of efforts and connections that have established Vilnius as the host of the world’s largest cinema exhibitors’ conference. It’s a historic milestone not only for Vilnius but for the entire Baltic and Nordic region,” said Algirdas Ramaška CEO of Vilnius International Film Festival & Kino Pavasaris Distribution in a press release issued by Go Vilnius.

The conference will gather exhibitors, distributors, producers and sales agents, and it will feature debates, workshops and case studies with a strong focus on practical and collaborative innovation as well as interactive exchanges of knowledge and ideas.

In the programme is an overview of the production, distribution and exhibition markets “Focus on the Baltic Countries Session – Strong and Resilient Together!”, whose speakers are: Eda Koppel - Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Project Manager (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Estonia); Miglė Morkūnaitė - Head of Theatrical Marketing and Distribution at ACME Film Baltics (Lithuania); Gintaras Plytnikas - CEO at Forum Cinemas (Lithuania); Kristi Porila - Head of cinema & programmer at Thule Kino (Estonia); Māris Prombergs - Director, Kino Bize (Latvia); and Algirdas Ramaška - CEO of Vilnius International Film Festival & Kino Pavasaris Distribution (Lithuania).

The conference guests list includes Mathias Holtz - President, Europa Cinemas; Lucia Recalde Langarica - Deputy Director Media Policy & Head of Unit Audiovisual Industry and Media Support Programmes, DG CONNECT, European Commission; and Simonas Kairys - Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania.

As in previous years, all sessions will be streamed live on Europa Cinemas YouTube Channel.

The Europa Cinemas network has now reached 3,121 screens in 783 cities and 39 countries. Vilnius has been represented in the network for almost 30 years.