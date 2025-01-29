First Lithuanian Animated Series to Secure International Distribution

VILNIUS: The animated preschool TV series Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! produced by Oak9 Entertainment is the first Lithuanian animated franchise acquired by a sales agent (Boat Rocker) for worldwide distribution.

Toronto-based Boat Rocker and Oak9 Entertainment signed for three seasons (39 x 7 minutes altogether), of which the first episode is almost finished and another two are in production.

The series helps children to manage their emotions while watching the adventures of a rhino family. It was created by clinical psychologist Rugile Kazlauskienė, along with art therapist Vytautas Tautkevičius, and producer Mindaugas Jokubaitis, after a thorough investigation and development, involving speaking to parents, clinical psychologists and cognitive behaviour psychotherapists.