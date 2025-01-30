BOX OFFICE: Lithuanian BO Increased in 2024, Three Domestic Films in Top Ten

VILNIUS: Lithuanian gross box office was 23,534,512 EUR in 2024, higher by 9.86 percent than in 2023, while total admissions increased by 5.79 percent. The domestic doc Rowing across the Atlantic was the third most watched film in cinemas, while other domestic films, Millionaire's Will and A Bet Between Friends, came fourth and tenth, respectively.

Total admissions were 3,641,122 compared to 3,441,727 in 2023. The market share of national films (national and majority coproductions) was 20.24%, compared to 14.55% in 2023, according to official statistics published by the Lithuanian Film Centre.

The gross box office increased from 21,422,715 EUR in 2023 to 23,534,512 EUR.

Inside Out 2 leads the Top Ten with 226,591 admissions, followed by Despicable Me 4 with 208,807 admissions, the Lithuanian documentary Rowing across the Atlantic / Irklais per Atlantą directed by Aurimas Valujavičius, self produced under Valujavičiaus kelionės and distributed by Valujavičiaus kelionės, with 195,397 admissions, the Lithuanian Millionaire's Will / Milijonieriaus palikimas directed by Tadas Vidmantas, produced and released by Vabalo filmai, with 194,206 admissions, Kung Fu Panda 4 with 151,283 admissions, Moana 2 with 144,119 admissions, It Ends With Us with 118,875 admissions, Dune: Part II with 102,575 admissions, Deadpool & Wolverine with 99,701 admissions, The Garfield Movie with 98,478 admissions, and the Lithuanian A Bet Between Friends / Draugų lažybos directed by Justinas Krisiūnas, produced by Dublis LT and released by Cinema Ads, with 94,900 admissions.

A total of 394 films were released in cinemas compared to 402 in 2023. The number of active cinemas decreased from 22 to 21, while screening places increased from 75 to 85.

The most important film distributor is still ACME Film with nearly 31% (ADM) market share in 2024.

The Lithuanian Film Centre's budget increased from 8.248 m EUR in 2022 and 8.296 m EUR in 2023 to 10.053 m EUR in 2024. In 2025, the budget will be 11.071 m EUR, representatives of the Centre told FNE.