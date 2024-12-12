PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Dovile Gasiunaite in Postproduction with Danka

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Dovile Gasiunaite is currently in postproduction with her feature film Danka, which is set to be released in 2025.

It is so damn hard to be an adult. It’s especially hard to be an adult when you’re only 14 years old. Teenager girl Danute is the only "adult" person in her family. Obviously, this is too difficult a task for a teenager. She faces external limitations of her capabilities every day. Such a child measures everything in terms of "survival" and takes responsibility as a way to survive.

“The story of the film leaves no one emotionally indifferent, it is at times shocking, and compels reflection on the difficult and intense period of human life: the transition from childhood to adulthood. It encourages audiences to realise how often, due to lack of time, we fail to notice or understand how our teenagers live, especially those who lack support, encouragement, or simply attention within their families, and seek it elsewhere, often on the streets," producer Arturas Dvinelis told FNE.

Arturas Dvinelis is producing through Lithuania's Filmai LT. The associate producer of the film is Juliana Miliut.

"With increasing societal pressures, family dynamics, and the influence of digital and street cultures, the film sheds light on the importance of understanding and supporting teenagers. It resonates with contemporary issues, such as the lack of emotional connection in families, and highlights the urgency of creating safe spaces for young people to express themselves and to find belonging", Dvinelis added.

The project was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre with 450,000 EUR, and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television with 7,000 EUR. It also received tax incentives (192,000 EUR) as well as private equity.

The total budget is 710,000 EUR.

The principal photography took place in Lithuania from December 2023 to March 2024.

Danka has already been submitted to the 2025 Berlinale’s Generation section, targeting a world premiere followed by a round of film festivals.

The producer is looking for sales and distribution. The theatrical release is loosely set for late fall 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Filmai LT (Lithuania)

Filmai LT (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Dovile Gasiunaite

Screenwriter: Dovile Gasiunaite

DoP: Zbigniev Bartosevic

Production designer: Donatas Pirstelis

Costume designer: Rasa Taujanskiene

Composer: Giedrius Puskunigis

Cast: Ula Liagaite, Silvestras Samuolis, Salvijus Trepulis, Lina Rastokaite, Kestutis Cicenas, Vaidotas Martinaitis