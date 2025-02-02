Sony Pictures Television Series to Shoot in Lithuania

The Lithuanian shoot is handled by Baltic Film Services, while Baltic Locations is taking care of the shooting locations.
Most of the 130 film professionals in the crew are Lithuanian.
VILNIUS: TV series Star City directed by Nick Murphy and produced by Sony Pictures Television will start shooting in Vilnius at the beginning of February 2025.
