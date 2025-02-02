PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Arūnas Matelis in Production with Challenging Documentary G.H.1

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director/writer/producer Arūnas Matelis is currently in production with his new long documentary G.H.1 / G.V.1, which he calls “a very, very challenging film”.

G.H.1 investigates the bond between a human and an animal, and also the connection between one dog and another. A pet owner, stroking their companion for the last time, knows this: what stays forever is not sadness or pain, but the memory of true friendship and love.

“When we talk about the world of pets, of dogs or puppies, we are talking about ourselves. We are talking about people who feel less lonely because they have someone to care for, someone worth sacrificing for. This is a very, very challenging film. Films with animals are some of the hardest to make. At first, we wanted to take on all the risk ourselves, experiment, and once we had laid down the 'true foundations,' to invite others to join in the creation of this film. Additionally, the producing strategy aims to provide the director with full creative freedom on this journey, a path of artistic experimentation and exploration in crafting a unique cinematic language for such a challenging film. This period also allows the crew to acclimate to the demanding shooting conditions”, Arūnas Matelis told FNE.

G.H.1 is produced by Algimantė Matelienė and Arūnas Matelis through Lithuanian Studio Nominum in coproduction with Lithuanian Kino Kontora.

The project is supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) and the LATGA Association. The total budget is 260,000 EUR.

“This time, we are consciously and strategically prioritising national production. The Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Public Broadcaster’s support, the tax incentive, our studio Nominum investment allow us to generate 75% budget and to concentrate attention on the beginning of filming. And it was crucial not to spent time searching for coproducers, co-funding, which would delay the shoot. The strategy is to start looking for coproducers, funds, TV presales, distributors, when the film’s idea is no longer just on paper, in the director’s mind, or in test shoots, but in the actual material itself”, Arūnas Matelis also said.

The shooting is taking place in Lithuania, Finland and Estonia. It began in 2024 and will conclude in 2025.

The film will be completed and released in 2026.

Arūnas Matelis’ documentaries have received major awards in IDFA, DOK Leipzig, ZagrebDox, Oberhausen, Documenta Madrid, and others. Arūnas is one of the few European filmmakers to receive a Directors Guild of America (DGA) award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for Before Flying Back to the Earth. His latest documentary, Wonderful Losers: A Different World, has won 17 international awards, including major prizes at the Warsaw International Film Festival and the Trieste Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Nominum (Lithuania)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Kino Kontora (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Arūnas Matelis

Screenwriter: Arūnas Matelis

DoP: Kristina Sereikaitė, Eitvydas Doškus