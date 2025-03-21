21-03-2025

Meeting Point Vilnius 2025 Announces Winners

    Meeting Point Vilnius 2025 Announces Winners photo: Tautvydas Stukas

    VILNIUS: Meeting Point Vilnius (MPV) has announced the winning projects of its latest edition held 17 – 20 March 2025.

    MPV is the industry section of the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which is underway from 7 to 23 March 2025.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Project in Development:
    Night Mayor (Ukraine)
    Directed by Kate Tiuri
    Produced by Independent Cultural Initiatives

    Best Project in Production:
    Scarecrows (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Direcded by Laila Pakalniņa
    Produced by VFS Films
    Coproduced by  Moonmakers
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and Latga, in partnership with the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Best Lithuanian Coproduction:
    China Sea (Lithuania,Taiwan, Poland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius
    Produced by Film Jam
    Coproduced by Ma Studios, Lava FilmsBionaut

    Best Lithuanian Project in Development:
    Independent Child (Lithuania)
    Directed by Greta Griniūtė
    Produced by Baltic Productions

    Jury Special Mention:
    Barracuda (Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Italy)
    Directed by Tomas Vengris
    Produced by Austrè Studio
    Coproduced by Allfilm, Heimathafen, Samarcanda film

    Sound and Colour Grading Studio Award:
    Zako (Armenia, France)
    Directed by Tigran Arakelyan
    Produced by OnOff Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions

    Content Licensing Award:
    Independent Child (Lithuania)
    Directed by Greta Griniūtė
    Produced by Baltic Productions

    Marché du Film – Producers Network Accreditation:
    I Am Going to Change the World (Lithuania)
    Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė
    Produced by Fralita Films

