Meeting Point Vilnius 2025 Announces Winners

VILNIUS: Meeting Point Vilnius ( MPV ) has announced the winning projects of its latest edition held 17 – 20 March 2025.

MPV is the industry section of the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which is underway from 7 to 23 March 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Project in Development:

Night Mayor (Ukraine)

Directed by Kate Tiuri

Produced by Independent Cultural Initiatives

Best Project in Production:

Scarecrows (Latvia, Lithuania)

Direcded by Laila Pakalniņa

Produced by VFS Films

Coproduced by Moonmakers

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and Latga, in partnership with the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Best Lithuanian Coproduction:

China Sea (Lithuania,Taiwan, Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius

Produced by Film Jam

Coproduced by Ma Studios, Lava Films, Bionaut

Best Lithuanian Project in Development:

Independent Child (Lithuania)

Directed by Greta Griniūtė

Produced by Baltic Productions

Jury Special Mention:

Barracuda (Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Italy)

Directed by Tomas Vengris

Produced by Austrè Studio

Coproduced by Allfilm, Heimathafen, Samarcanda film

Sound and Colour Grading Studio Award:

Zako (Armenia, France)

Directed by Tigran Arakelyan

Produced by OnOff Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions

Content Licensing Award:

Independent Child (Lithuania)

Directed by Greta Griniūtė

Produced by Baltic Productions

Marché du Film – Producers Network Accreditation:

I Am Going to Change the World (Lithuania)

Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė

Produced by Fralita Films