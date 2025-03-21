Meeting Point Vilnius 2025 Announces Winners

MPV is the industry section of the Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which is underway from 7 to 23 March 2025.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Project in Development:
Night Mayor (Ukraine)
Directed by Kate Tiuri
Produced by Independent Cultural Initiatives
Best Project in Production:
Scarecrows (Latvia, Lithuania)
Direcded by Laila Pakalniņa
Produced by VFS Films
Coproduced by Moonmakers
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and Latga, in partnership with the Latvian Public Broadcaster LTV and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Best Lithuanian Coproduction:
China Sea (Lithuania,Taiwan, Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Jurgis Matulevičius
Produced by Film Jam
Coproduced by Ma Studios, Lava Films, Bionaut
Best Lithuanian Project in Development:
Independent Child (Lithuania)
Directed by Greta Griniūtė
Produced by Baltic Productions
Jury Special Mention:
Barracuda (Lithuania, Estonia, Germany, Italy)
Directed by Tomas Vengris
Produced by Austrè Studio
Coproduced by Allfilm, Heimathafen, Samarcanda film
Sound and Colour Grading Studio Award:
Zako (Armenia, France)
Directed by Tigran Arakelyan
Produced by OnOff Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions
Content Licensing Award:
Independent Child (Lithuania)
Directed by Greta Griniūtė
Produced by Baltic Productions
Marché du Film – Producers Network Accreditation:
I Am Going to Change the World (Lithuania)
Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė
Produced by Fralita Films