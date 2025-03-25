25-03-2025

Kino Pavasaris 2025 Winners

    April by Dea Kulumbegashvili April by Dea Kulumbegashvili source: www.ifp.ge

    VILNIUS: The French/Italian/Georgian drama April by Dea Kulumbegashvili won the award for best film in the main competition of the 30th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (7 – 23 March 2025).

    The Short Film Competition was won by O (Iceland, Sweden) by Rúnar Rúnarsson.

    The award for Best Lithuanian Premiere went to the documentary Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė.

    Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris, had announced its winners earlier.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    Competition:

    Best Film:
    April (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France

    Special Mention:
    The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
    Produced by Kinotopia
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
    Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Short Film:
    O (Iceland, Sweden)
    Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

    Special Mention:
    Favours (Sweden)
    Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson

    Best Lithuanian Short Film:
    Past the Hill of Napoleon’s Hat (Lithuania)
    Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas

    Best Lithuanian Premiere:
    Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)
    Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė
    Produced by Monoklis
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    Audience Award:
    The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany, Iran, France)
    Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

    Young Filmmaker Award:
    Ignė Narbutaitė

