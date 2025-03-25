Kino Pavasaris 2025 Winners

The Short Film Competition was won by O (Iceland, Sweden) by Rúnar Rúnarsson.
The award for Best Lithuanian Premiere went to the documentary Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė.
Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris, had announced its winners earlier.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
Competition:
Best Film:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France
Special Mention:
The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Produced by Kinotopia
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film
Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA
Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
O (Iceland, Sweden)
Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson
Special Mention:
Favours (Sweden)
Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson
Best Lithuanian Short Film:
Past the Hill of Napoleon’s Hat (Lithuania)
Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas
Best Lithuanian Premiere:
Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)
Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė
Produced by Monoklis
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Audience Award:
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany, Iran, France)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Young Filmmaker Award:
Ignė Narbutaitė