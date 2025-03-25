Kino Pavasaris 2025 Winners

VILNIUS: The French/Italian/Georgian drama April by Dea Kulumbegashvili won the award for best film in the main competition of the 30th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris (7 – 23 March 2025).

The Short Film Competition was won by O (Iceland, Sweden) by Rúnar Rúnarsson.

The award for Best Lithuanian Premiere went to the documentary Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė.

Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of Kino Pavasaris, had announced its winners earlier.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Competition:

Best Film:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France

Special Mention:

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe – MEDIA

Short Film Competition:

Best Short Film:

O (Iceland, Sweden)

Directed by Rúnar Rúnarsson

Special Mention:

Favours (Sweden)

Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson

Best Lithuanian Short Film:

Past the Hill of Napoleon’s Hat (Lithuania)

Directed by Arnas Balčiūnas

Best Lithuanian Premiere:

Sacrum and Profanum in Pievenai (Lithuania)

Directed by Giedrė Beinoriūtė

Produced by Monoklis

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre , the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Audience Award:

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany, Iran, France)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

Young Filmmaker Award:

Ignė Narbutaitė